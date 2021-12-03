2,137 Shares in Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB) Acquired by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Similarweb during the second quarter worth approximately $175,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Similarweb during the second quarter worth approximately $197,000. Carmignac Gestion acquired a new position in Similarweb during the second quarter worth approximately $236,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Similarweb during the second quarter worth approximately $296,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Similarweb during the second quarter worth approximately $550,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Similarweb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.67.

NYSE:SMWB opened at $17.15 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.60. Similarweb Ltd. has a 12-month low of $16.06 and a 12-month high of $25.50.

Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts forecast that Similarweb Ltd. will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

Similarweb Company Profile

Similarweb Ltd. provides website traffic solutions through AI-driven data analytics worldwide. It offers digital research intelligence solutions that allow senior leaders, strategy, business intelligence, and consumer insights teams to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing solutions, which enable marketing leaders, search engine optimization, and content managers, pay-per-click, performance marketers, affiliate marketers, and media buyers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel.

