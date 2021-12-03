6,446 Shares in AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) Bought by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AC Immune by 4.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AC Immune by 221.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,034 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in AC Immune by 10,327.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 3,408 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in AC Immune by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 14,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 3,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in AC Immune by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 55,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 3,959 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AC Immune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of AC Immune in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of ACIU opened at $5.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.26 and a 200-day moving average of $6.84. AC Immune SA has a one year low of $4.81 and a one year high of $12.61. The company has a market cap of $364.72 million, a PE ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 0.78.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.03. As a group, analysts expect that AC Immune SA will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

AC Immune

AC Immune SA engages in the discovery and development of therapeutic and diagnostic products for neurodegenerative diseases. It leverages proprietary technology platforms to discover, design, and develop novel, proprietary medicines for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding.

