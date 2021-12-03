Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) SVP Sells $571,161.60 in Stock

Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) SVP Brian N. Carter sold 3,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.44, for a total transaction of $571,161.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Tetra Tech stock opened at $187.90 on Friday. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.14 and a 12-month high of $192.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $170.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.64. The stock has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a PE ratio of 52.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.86.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 6.33%. The firm had revenue of $709.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Tetra Tech declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, October 7th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.47%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Tetra Tech from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tetra Tech has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.80.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the second quarter worth about $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 355.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 59.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG); Commercial and International Services Group (CIG); and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

