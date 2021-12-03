Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $8.50 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Butterfly Network Inc. created handheld, single-probe whole-body ultrasound system, Butterfly iQ. The company through its proprietary Ultrasound-On-Chip(TM) technology, Butterfly Network is paving the way for earlier detection and remote management of health conditions. Butterfly Network Inc., formerly known as Longview Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Separately, Cowen reiterated a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Butterfly Network in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th.

Butterfly Network stock opened at $6.92 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.24. Butterfly Network has a 1-year low of $6.73 and a 1-year high of $29.13.

Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $14.62 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Butterfly Network will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Butterfly Network in the second quarter worth approximately $8,216,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Butterfly Network by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 359,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,198,000 after buying an additional 28,950 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Butterfly Network during the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Butterfly Network by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 21,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 7,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Butterfly Network during the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. Institutional investors own 41.18% of the company’s stock.

About Butterfly Network

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; and Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smart phone or tablet.

