HarbourVest Global Private Equity (LON:HVPE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $2,715.00

HarbourVest Global Private Equity Ltd. (LON:HVPE) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,715 ($35.47) and last traded at GBX 2,713 ($35.45), with a volume of 175290 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,700 ($35.28).

The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 169.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,513.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,307.06.

In other HarbourVest Global Private Equity news, insider Carolina Espinal purchased 945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,535 ($33.12) per share, for a total transaction of £23,955.75 ($31,298.34).

HarbourVest Global Private Equity Ltd. specializes in primary, secondary, and direct co-investments as well as fund of funds investments. For fund of funds investments, it prefers to invest in private equity funds and invests in HarbourVest funds. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital growth primarily through investments in private market assets.

