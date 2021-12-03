Andrew J. Murray Sells 25,000 Shares of Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) Stock

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) CTO Andrew J. Murray sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.19, for a total transaction of $629,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of OLO stock opened at $25.05 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.05. Olo Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.88 and a 52-week high of $49.00.

Get OLO alerts:

OLO (NYSE:OLO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. OLO had a negative net margin of 30.84% and a negative return on equity of 2.48%. The company had revenue of $37.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.33 million. Analysts expect that Olo Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on OLO shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of OLO from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OLO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of OLO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of OLO from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OLO in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OLO in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of OLO in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of OLO by 137.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OLO in the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. Institutional investors own 48.98% of the company’s stock.

About OLO

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

Read More: EV Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for OLO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OLO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.