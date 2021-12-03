SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT) Short Interest Update

SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, an increase of 50.9% from the October 31st total of 10,800 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 616,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of SilverSun Technologies stock opened at $4.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 1.52. SilverSun Technologies has a 12 month low of $2.85 and a 12 month high of $14.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.53.

In other SilverSun Technologies news, major shareholder Ault Global Holdings, Inc. bought 9,900 shares of SilverSun Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.31 per share, for a total transaction of $52,569.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 44.94% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SSNT. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of SilverSun Technologies by 556.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 3,720 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in SilverSun Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in SilverSun Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $83,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SilverSun Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in SilverSun Technologies by 123.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 23,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 12,886 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.28% of the company’s stock.

About SilverSun Technologies

SilverSun Technologies, Inc is a business application, technology and consulting company. It is engaged in providing transformative business management solutions, technologies and professional consulting services to small and medium-sized businesses in the manufacturing, distribution and service industries.

