Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gladstone Capital Corporation is a specialty finance company that invests in debt securities consisting primarily of senior term loans, senior subordinated loans, and junior subordinated loans in small and medium sized companies. The Company target small and medium sized private businesses that meet some or all of our criteria, including the potential for growth, adequate assets for loan collateral, experienced management teams with significant ownership interest in the business, adequate capitalization, profitable operations based on cash flow, substantial ownership by a buyout fund or a venture capital fund and potential opportunities for us to realize appreciation and gain liquidity in our equity position. “

Shares of GLAD stock opened at $11.63 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.53. Gladstone Capital has a 12-month low of $8.40 and a 12-month high of $12.58. The firm has a market cap of $398.96 million, a P/E ratio of 4.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.40.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The investment management company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20. Gladstone Capital had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 156.71%. The firm had revenue of $14.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Gladstone Capital will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. Gladstone Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.71%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Gladstone Capital by 17.9% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 264,443 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 40,152 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gladstone Capital by 1.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 247,439 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,828,000 after buying an additional 3,903 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gladstone Capital by 15.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 218,414 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,468,000 after buying an additional 28,687 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Gladstone Capital by 15.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 210,688 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after buying an additional 27,908 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Gladstone Capital by 8.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 168,758 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the period. 10.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gladstone Capital

Gladstone Capital is a specialty finance company that invests in debt securities consisting primarily of senior term loans, senior subordinated loans, and junior subordinated loans in small and medium sized companies, that meet certain criteria. The criteria can include some or all of the following: the potential for growth in cash flow, adequate assets for loan collateral, experienced management teams with significant ownership interest in the business, adequate capitalization, profitable operations based on the borrower’s cash flow, reasonable capitalization of the borrower and the potential to realize appreciation and gain liquidity in our equity position, if any.

