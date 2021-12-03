Insider Buying: F45 Training Holdings Inc (NYSE:FXLV) CEO Acquires 110,000 Shares of Stock

F45 Training Holdings Inc (NYSE:FXLV) CEO Adam Gilchrist purchased 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.73 per share, with a total value of $1,180,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Adam Gilchrist also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 1st, Adam Gilchrist purchased 27,500 shares of F45 Training stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.48 per share, with a total value of $260,700.00.

FXLV opened at $10.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.28. F45 Training Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $9.38 and a 1 year high of $17.75.

F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($1.40). On average, analysts predict that F45 Training Holdings Inc will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on FXLV. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on F45 Training in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised F45 Training from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of F45 Training in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of F45 Training in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on shares of F45 Training in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.86.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of F45 Training during the third quarter valued at about $686,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of F45 Training during the third quarter valued at about $168,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of F45 Training during the third quarter valued at about $703,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of F45 Training during the third quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in F45 Training in the third quarter valued at $9,806,000. 7.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About F45 Training

F45 Training Holdings Inc offers consumers functional workouts. It utilizes proprietary technologies a fitness programming algorithm and a patented technology-enabled delivery platform. F45 Training Holdings Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

