Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Viant Technology Inc. is an advertising software company which enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy and measure their advertising. Its self-service DSP for omnichannel advertising, Adelphic(R), provides execute programmatic advertising campaigns across desktop, mobile, connected TV, linear TV, streaming audio and digital billboards. Viant Technology Inc. is based in IRVINE, Calif. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on DSP. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Viant Technology in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a buy rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Viant Technology from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Viant Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Viant Technology from $38.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Viant Technology currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.50.

Shares of DSP opened at $9.24 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $560.13 million and a PE ratio of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 5.13 and a quick ratio of 5.13. Viant Technology has a 1-year low of $8.82 and a 1-year high of $69.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.93.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $34.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.10 million. Viant Technology had a net margin of 1.80% and a negative return on equity of 10.43%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Viant Technology will post -2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Larry Madden sold 18,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total transaction of $230,234.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 416,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,205,098.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DSP. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Viant Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,379,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Viant Technology by 1,326.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,068,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,807,000 after acquiring an additional 993,206 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Viant Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,630,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in Viant Technology by 138.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 827,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,115,000 after acquiring an additional 480,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Viant Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,248,000. 19.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Viant Technology

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels. The company also offers cloud-based self-service portal that provides customers with transparency and control over their advertising campaigns and underlying data infrastructure; omnichannel demand side platform for ad buyers to manage omnichannel campaigns and access metrics from each channel to inform decisions in other channels; and Data lake, a software and self-service enables customers with differentiated insights, including foot-traffic data reports, multi-touch attribution, and ROAS analytics.

