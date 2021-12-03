Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) PT Raised to $53.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $42.00 to $53.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho restated a hold rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Sunday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Independent Research upgraded Pfizer to a buy rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.53.

Get Pfizer alerts:

PFE stock opened at $53.04 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.09 and its 200-day moving average is $43.80. The company has a market cap of $297.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Pfizer has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $55.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 27.66%. The company’s revenue was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Pfizer will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.43%.

In other news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $7,509,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $2,174,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. 64.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Read More: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.