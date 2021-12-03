First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on First Financial Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a neutral rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:FFIN opened at $51.11 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.75 and a beta of 0.90. First Financial Bankshares has a twelve month low of $34.21 and a twelve month high of $55.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.07.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $137.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.97 million. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 44.72%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Financial Bankshares will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 37.27%.

In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director Johnny Trotter bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.94 per share, with a total value of $50,940.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 5,274 shares of company stock worth $241,008 over the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FFIN. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,703,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,116,084 shares of the bank’s stock worth $301,323,000 after acquiring an additional 691,683 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 567.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 710,293 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,638,000 after acquiring an additional 603,872 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Financial Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $22,996,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,078,534 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $151,249,000 after purchasing an additional 348,154 shares during the period. 53.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

