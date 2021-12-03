Insider Selling: MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) General Counsel Sells 800 Shares of Stock

MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.04, for a total transaction of $516,832.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

MSCI stock opened at $629.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.31 and a beta of 0.95. MSCI Inc. has a 1-year low of $380.00 and a 1-year high of $679.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $633.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $589.44.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $517.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.62 million. MSCI had a net margin of 35.53% and a negative return on equity of 199.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.42%.

MSCI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of MSCI from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of MSCI from $685.00 to $713.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $694.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of MSCI from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $648.57.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in MSCI by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 54,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,123,000 after acquiring an additional 4,095 shares during the period. C WorldWide Group Holding A S grew its position in MSCI by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 7,642 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,074,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in MSCI in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in MSCI by 167.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 99 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in MSCI by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 444,883 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $237,158,000 after purchasing an additional 124,015 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

