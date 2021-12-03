Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Lifted to Overweight at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on VLEEY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Valeo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an underperform rating on shares of Valeo in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Valeo from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Valeo in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Valeo from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of Valeo stock opened at $15.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.88. Valeo has a one year low of $12.12 and a one year high of $20.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.92.

Valeo SE is engaged in the design, production, and sale of components, integrated systems, and modules for the automobile industry. It operates through following business segments: Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, Comfort and Driving Assistance Systems and Visibility Systems. The Powertrain Systems segment deals with electrical, transmission, engine management, air management, and hybrid/electric vehicle systems.

