Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc engages in manufacturing and distributing household, toiletry, pharmaceutical and food products. The company offers antiseptic liquids, depilatory products, medicated sore throat products, condoms, cold/flu products, acne treatment products, analgesics and upper gastro-intestinal products, foot care and comfort footwear products, denture care and dry skin care products, fabric care products, surface care products and polishes/waxes. Reckitt Benckiser Group is based in Slough, the United Kingdom. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,009.00.

Shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group stock opened at $16.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.71. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1 year low of $14.82 and a 1 year high of $19.30.

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc engages in the manufacture and trade of health, hygiene and home products. It operates through Health and Hygiene Home segments. The Health segment focuses on infant and child nutrition; health relief; health hygiene; and vitamins, minerals and supplements. The Hygiene Home segment focuses on the household sector.

