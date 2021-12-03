California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 827 Shares of XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA) by 9.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 827 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in XOMA were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of XOMA by 11.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 729,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,786,000 after acquiring an additional 77,297 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in XOMA by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 390,935 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in XOMA by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 140,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,769,000 after purchasing an additional 6,417 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in XOMA by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 120,424 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,094,000 after purchasing an additional 14,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in XOMA by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 111,088 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,778,000 after purchasing an additional 12,232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on XOMA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of XOMA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wedbush cut shares of XOMA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of XOMA from $56.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Aegis lowered their target price on shares of XOMA from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, XOMA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

XOMA opened at $22.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.21. XOMA Co. has a 52 week low of $20.51 and a 52 week high of $46.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.10 million, a PE ratio of -111.00 and a beta of 0.78.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.31). XOMA had a return on equity of 1.39% and a net margin of 4.63%. The business had revenue of $0.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.36 million. Equities analysts forecast that XOMA Co. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XOMA Profile

XOMA Corp. engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics derived from platform of antibody technologies. Its products includes X358, X213, X129, and gevokizumab. The company was founded by Patrick J. Scannon in 1981 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

