Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) Shares Acquired by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.06% of Donegal Group worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DGICA. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Donegal Group by 72.6% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,897 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 497.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 27,615 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 34.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 113,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 29,122 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Donegal Group by 15.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 238,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,475,000 after buying an additional 31,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Donegal Group by 14.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 55,742 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 6,831 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Donegal Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Donegal Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

In other Donegal Group news, Director Jack Lee Hess bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.18 per share, for a total transaction of $28,360.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 10.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DGICA opened at $13.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $437.98 million, a PE ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 0.06. Donegal Group Inc. has a one year low of $13.35 and a one year high of $16.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.88.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.29). Donegal Group had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 4.30%. The company had revenue of $204.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Donegal Group Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.65%.

Donegal Group Profile

Donegal Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The Investment Function segment covers investment activities.

