California State Teachers Retirement System Has $301,000 Stake in VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX) by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,457 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 8,441 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in VOXX International were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in VOXX International in the second quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Albar Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of VOXX International in the second quarter valued at about $11,208,000. Kylin Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VOXX International in the second quarter valued at about $11,208,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of VOXX International by 349.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,158 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 39,781 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in VOXX International by 16.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 860,722 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $12,059,000 after purchasing an additional 121,300 shares during the period. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get VOXX International alerts:

Shares of VOXX opened at $10.37 on Friday. VOXX International Co. has a 12-month low of $9.58 and a 12-month high of $27.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.52 and its 200 day moving average is $12.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $247.59 million, a P/E ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.35.

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 12th. The auto parts company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.16. VOXX International had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 4.77%. The company had revenue of $143.11 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director Beat Kahli bought 7,771 shares of VOXX International stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.98 per share, with a total value of $100,867.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 75,517 shares of company stock valued at $884,655 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 37.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Imperial Capital began coverage on shares of VOXX International in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

About VOXX International

Voxx International Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of consumer electronic products. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Electronics, Consumer Electronics, and Biometrics. The Automotive Electronics segment offers products including entertainment devices, automotive security, remote start systems, mobile multimedia devices, and car-link smartphone telematics applications.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX).

Receive News & Ratings for VOXX International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VOXX International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.