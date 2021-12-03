Reviewing Convey Holding Parent (NYSE:CNVY) & agilon health (NYSE:AGL)

Convey Holding Parent (NYSE:CNVY) and agilon health (NYSE:AGL) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Convey Holding Parent and agilon health, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Convey Holding Parent 0 1 7 0 2.88 agilon health 0 0 12 0 3.00

Convey Holding Parent currently has a consensus target price of $14.86, indicating a potential upside of 132.55%. agilon health has a consensus target price of $38.73, indicating a potential upside of 67.80%. Given Convey Holding Parent’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Convey Holding Parent is more favorable than agilon health.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Convey Holding Parent and agilon health’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Convey Holding Parent $282.91 million 1.65 -$6.46 million N/A N/A agilon health $1.22 billion 7.46 -$60.05 million N/A N/A

Convey Holding Parent has higher earnings, but lower revenue than agilon health.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.5% of Convey Holding Parent shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.6% of agilon health shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Convey Holding Parent and agilon health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Convey Holding Parent -0.70% 2.01% 1.19% agilon health -22.11% -26.63% -10.24%

Summary

Convey Holding Parent beats agilon health on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Convey Holding Parent Company Profile

Convey Holding Parent, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology enabled solutions and advisory services to assist its clients with workflows across product developments, sales, member experience, clinical management, core operations, and business intelligence and analytics in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology Enabled Solutions and Advisory Services. The Technology Enabled Solutions segment offers technology solutions through web-based customizable application that is used to identify, track, and administer contractual services, or benefits provided under a client's plan to its Medicare and Medicaid beneficiaries. It also provides analytics over healthcare data to capture and assess gaps in risk documentation, quality, clinical care, and compliance. The company's software solutions for health plans include enrollment and billing technology, supplemental benefits solution, agent and broker management, membership and financial reconciliation, compliance monitoring, and data analytic solutions. The Advisory Services segment offers advisory services, including sales and marketing strategies, provider network strategies, compliance, star ratings, quality, clinical, pharmacy, analytics, and risk adjustment. The company serves government sponsored, medicare, medicaid, and provided sponsored plans, as well as pharmacy benefits managers. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Convey Holding Parent, Inc. is a subsidiary of TPG Cannes Aggregation, L.P.

agilon health Company Profile

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc. and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.

