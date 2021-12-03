Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) PT Lowered to C$60.00

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ENB. Credit Suisse Group lowered Enbridge from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 25th. CIBC raised their target price on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Enbridge from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.00.

Shares of Enbridge stock opened at $37.39 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.84. Enbridge has a 52-week low of $31.61 and a 52-week high of $43.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.96.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.68 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 9.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Enbridge will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.674 dividend. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.27%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in Enbridge in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in Enbridge during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 222.4% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 793 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.95% of the company’s stock.

About Enbridge

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

