China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA) Downgraded to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of China Eastern Airlines from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of CEA opened at $17.24 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.23 and a 200-day moving average of $19.92. China Eastern Airlines has a 1 year low of $17.09 and a 1 year high of $26.19. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.31.

China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The transportation company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter. China Eastern Airlines had a negative net margin of 15.79% and a negative return on equity of 21.01%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter. Analysts predict that China Eastern Airlines will post -3.95 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of China Eastern Airlines by 12.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 34,148 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 3,844 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in China Eastern Airlines in the 3rd quarter worth about $564,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in China Eastern Airlines during the 1st quarter worth about $369,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in China Eastern Airlines during the third quarter valued at about $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

China Eastern Airlines Company Profile

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the civil aviation industry in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, ground, tour operations, air catering, and other miscellaneous services.

