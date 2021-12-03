Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.87 Million

Equities research analysts expect Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) to post $3.87 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Accelerate Diagnostics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.84 million and the highest estimate coming in at $3.90 million. Accelerate Diagnostics reported sales of $3.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Accelerate Diagnostics will report full-year sales of $12.34 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.28 million to $12.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $20.60 million, with estimates ranging from $20.00 million to $21.19 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Accelerate Diagnostics.

Get Accelerate Diagnostics alerts:

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

Shares of AXDX opened at $5.01 on Friday. Accelerate Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $4.78 and a 52-week high of $15.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.67. The stock has a market cap of $308.11 million, a PE ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 1.80.

In related news, Director Hany Massarany acquired 10,000 shares of Accelerate Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.30 per share, for a total transaction of $53,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jack W. Schuler acquired 27,353 shares of Accelerate Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $150,441.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 1,153,797 shares of company stock worth $5,808,950. Corporate insiders own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AXDX. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics by 401.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 224,583 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after buying an additional 179,787 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics by 21.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 974,924 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,858,000 after purchasing an additional 171,688 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics by 16.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 857,069 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,016,000 after purchasing an additional 118,620 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics by 5.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,696,535 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,675,000 after purchasing an additional 87,044 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics by 11.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 504,599 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,067,000 after purchasing an additional 53,048 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Accelerate Diagnostics Company Profile

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc is an in vitro diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of solutions that improve patient outcomes and lower healthcare costs through the rapid diagnosis of serious infections. It also focuses on developing and commercializing innovative instrumentation for the rapid identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of infectious pathogens.

Read More: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Accelerate Diagnostics (AXDX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.