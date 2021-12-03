Head to Head Survey: iSpecimen (NASDAQ:ISPC) & Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI)

iSpecimen (NASDAQ:ISPC) and Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares iSpecimen and Absci’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iSpecimen $8.18 million 10.96 -$4.65 million N/A N/A Absci $4.78 million 204.55 -$14.35 million N/A N/A

iSpecimen has higher revenue and earnings than Absci.

Profitability

This table compares iSpecimen and Absci’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iSpecimen N/A N/A N/A Absci -1,332.67% -263.71% -19.65%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

16.2% of iSpecimen shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.3% of Absci shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for iSpecimen and Absci, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iSpecimen 0 0 0 0 N/A Absci 1 3 2 0 2.17

Absci has a consensus target price of $26.00, indicating a potential upside of 146.21%. Given Absci’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Absci is more favorable than iSpecimen.

Summary

iSpecimen beats Absci on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

iSpecimen Company Profile

iSpecimen, Inc. provides technology that connects life science researchers who need human biofluids, tissues, and living cells for their research with biospecimens available in healthcare provider organizations worldwide. Its cloud-based technology enables researchers to search for specimens and patients across a network of hospitals, labs, biobanks, blood centers, and other healthcare organizations. The company develops and operates iSpecimen Marketplace, a proprietary online marketplace platform that connects medical researchers who need access to subjects, samples, and data with hospitals, laboratories, and other organizations who have access to them. It serves biopharmaceutical companies, in vitro diagnostic companies, and government/academic institutions. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Absci Company Profile

Absci Corporation is the AI-powered synthetic biology company unlocking the potential of proteins as the next generation of therapeutics. The company’s Creation(TM) Platform involved in discovery of novel biotherapeutic drug candidates and generation of the cell lines to manufacture them in a single efficient process. Absci Corporation is based in VANCOUVER, Wash.

