Sidoti Upgrades DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) to “Buy”

Sidoti upgraded shares of DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $52.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Roth Capital raised shares of DMC Global from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DMC Global from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

BOOM stock opened at $36.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $689.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 409.11, a P/E/G ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.15. DMC Global has a 12 month low of $34.83 and a 12 month high of $70.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.50.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $67.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.90 million. DMC Global had a return on equity of 0.67% and a net margin of 0.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DMC Global will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of DMC Global by 24.7% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in DMC Global by 576.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in DMC Global by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in DMC Global by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in DMC Global by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter.

DMC Global Company Profile

DMC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of technical products and services in the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces explosion-welded clad metal plates for the construction of corrosion resistant industrial processing equipment and specialized transition joints.

