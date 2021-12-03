B. Riley Trims BioVie (NASDAQ:BIVI) Target Price to $27.00

BioVie (NASDAQ:BIVI) had its price objective trimmed by B. Riley from $50.00 to $27.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for BioVie’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.35) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.86) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.36) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.60) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.49) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ BIVI opened at $5.78 on Tuesday. BioVie has a 12-month low of $5.34 and a 12-month high of $46.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.77.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIVI. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in BioVie by 90.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 53,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 25,200 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in BioVie by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. swisspartners Ltd. raised its holdings in BioVie by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. swisspartners Ltd. now owns 80,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in BioVie by 267.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 71,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in BioVie during the 1st quarter worth about $1,758,000. 1.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioVie, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which discovers, develops and commercializes drug therapies for liver disease. It focuses on BIV201, which treats ascites due to chronic liver cirrhosis. The company was founded on April 10, 2013 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.

