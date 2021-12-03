DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) CFO Sells $928,700.00 in Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) CFO Prabir Adarkar sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.74, for a total value of $928,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Prabir Adarkar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 29th, Prabir Adarkar sold 5,000 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.93, for a total value of $909,650.00.

On Monday, November 22nd, Prabir Adarkar sold 66,986 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.90, for a total value of $13,457,487.40.

On Monday, October 18th, Prabir Adarkar sold 5,000 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.60, for a total value of $1,073,000.00.

On Monday, September 20th, Prabir Adarkar sold 5,000 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.40, for a total value of $1,107,000.00.

Shares of DoorDash stock opened at $166.12 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $186.84. The company has a market cap of $56.99 billion and a P/E ratio of -46.02. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.13 and a 12-month high of $257.25.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 3,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DASH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $180.00 to $256.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $160.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $158.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.05.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

