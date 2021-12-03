Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) will report ($0.09) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Tilray’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.03). The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tilray will report full-year earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.17). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to $0.04. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Tilray.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Tilray had a negative return on equity of 4.25% and a negative net margin of 83.14%. The company had revenue of $168.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

TLRY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Tilray from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $18.00 to $11.80 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Tilray from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on Tilray from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tilray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Tilray from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.32.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TLRY. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tilray by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 52,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 21,170 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Tilray by 824.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 71,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 63,345 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Tilray by 460.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 6,495 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Tilray by 99.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 17,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 8,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tilray during the 2nd quarter worth $315,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tilray stock opened at $9.54 on Friday. Tilray has a one year low of $7.16 and a one year high of $67.00. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.77.

Tilray Company Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

