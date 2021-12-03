QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ) PT Lowered to GBX 330

QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ) had its price target cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 415 ($5.42) to GBX 330 ($4.31) in a research note released on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of QinetiQ Group from GBX 437 ($5.71) to GBX 405 ($5.29) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on QinetiQ Group from GBX 370 ($4.83) to GBX 385 ($5.03) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 295.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 324.73. QinetiQ Group has a twelve month low of GBX 256.60 ($3.35) and a twelve month high of GBX 364.40 ($4.76). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a GBX 2.30 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. QinetiQ Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.69%.

In other news, insider Michael Harper purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 264 ($3.45) per share, with a total value of £13,200 ($17,245.88). Also, insider Neil A. Johnson bought 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 266 ($3.48) per share, for a total transaction of £93,100 ($121,635.75). Insiders have purchased 40,147 shares of company stock worth $10,675,347 over the last 90 days.

About QinetiQ Group

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; AI, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; maritime platform, and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

