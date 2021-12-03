AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Upgraded to “Outperform” at CIBC

CIBC upgraded shares of AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$48.50 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$46.00.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ACQ. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of AutoCanada to C$64.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$64.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Cormark upped their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$62.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Thursday. ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$55.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$61.13.

Shares of ACQ stock opened at C$35.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$950.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.00. AutoCanada has a 12-month low of C$22.49 and a 12-month high of C$59.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$42.09 and a 200-day moving average of C$45.56.

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.17 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.28 billion. Research analysts expect that AutoCanada will post 3.9099999 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoCanada Company Profile

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

