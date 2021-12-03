AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Upgraded to “Outperform” at CIBC

CIBC upgraded shares of AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$48.50 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$46.00.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ACQ. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of AutoCanada to C$64.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$64.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Cormark upped their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$62.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Thursday. ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$55.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$61.13.
Shares of ACQ stock opened at C$35.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$950.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.00. AutoCanada has a 12-month low of C$22.49 and a 12-month high of C$59.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$42.09 and a 200-day moving average of C$45.56.
AutoCanada Company Profile
AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.
