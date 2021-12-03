National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Given New C$113.00 Price Target at Cormark

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) had its target price lowered by Cormark from C$116.00 to C$113.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark also issued estimates for National Bank of Canada’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.22 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.99 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.01 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.28 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on NA. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$100.00 to C$99.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of National Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$101.00 to C$103.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$114.00 to C$112.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$99.00 to C$111.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Bank of Canada currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$101.29.

Shares of TSE:NA opened at C$96.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$32.60 billion and a PE ratio of 11.87. National Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of C$70.81 and a twelve month high of C$106.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$101.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$97.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from National Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. National Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 34.91%.

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

