National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Given New C$113.00 Price Target at Cormark

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) had its target price lowered by Cormark from C$116.00 to C$113.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark also issued estimates for National Bank of Canada’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.22 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.99 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.01 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.28 EPS.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on NA. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$100.00 to C$99.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of National Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$101.00 to C$103.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$114.00 to C$112.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$99.00 to C$111.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Bank of Canada currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$101.29.
Shares of TSE:NA opened at C$96.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$32.60 billion and a PE ratio of 11.87. National Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of C$70.81 and a twelve month high of C$106.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$101.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$97.53.
About National Bank of Canada
National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.
