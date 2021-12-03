Emera (TSE:EMA) Price Target Increased to C$61.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Emera (TSE:EMA) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$59.00 to C$61.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Emera to C$62.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. CIBC reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a C$59.00 price target on shares of Emera in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Emera to C$58.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating and issued a C$65.00 target price on shares of Emera in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Emera in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$61.75.

EMA opened at C$58.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.35, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of C$15.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$58.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$58.05. Emera has a 52-week low of C$49.66 and a 52-week high of C$60.26.

Emera (TSE:EMA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.67 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.30 billion. Research analysts forecast that Emera will post 3.0699997 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.663 per share. This is a positive change from Emera’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Emera’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 141.75%.

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

