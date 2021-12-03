Raymond James Analysts Give Tecsys (TSE:TCS) a C$70.00 Price Target

Raymond James set a C$70.00 price objective on Tecsys (TSE:TCS) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Tecsys to C$65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Tecsys from C$55.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

Tecsys stock opened at C$49.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$719.30 million and a P/E ratio of 116.68. Tecsys has a 1-year low of C$36.27 and a 1-year high of C$66.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$55.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$50.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.45.

Tecsys (TSE:TCS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$33.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$31.95 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tecsys will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. Tecsys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.00%.

Tecsys Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of supply chain management software in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use, and retail order management, as well as financial management and analytics solutions.

