Morgan Stanley Raises Holdings in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:VLU)

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:VLU) by 70.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,677 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,917 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 3.59% of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF worth $7,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VLU. Elevation Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,507,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 77,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,399,000 after buying an additional 21,049 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,048,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,919,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,048,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VLU opened at $149.15 on Friday. SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF has a 52-week low of $118.48 and a 52-week high of $156.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $151.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.70.

