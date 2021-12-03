Canaccord Genuity Boosts Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target to $400.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $340.00 to $400.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price suggests a potential upside of 20.49% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Zscaler from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Zscaler from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Zscaler from $295.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KGI Securities upgraded Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.55.

Shares of Zscaler stock opened at $331.97 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $311.52 and a 200 day moving average of $259.19. Zscaler has a 12 month low of $157.03 and a 12 month high of $376.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -172.01 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 39.94% and a negative net margin of 38.93%. The company had revenue of $230.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.33 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. Zscaler’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.46, for a total transaction of $7,628,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.51, for a total value of $697,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 367,329 shares of company stock worth $101,184,361. Corporate insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZS. Alexandria Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 0.3% in the third quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 16,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,347,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the third quarter valued at about $8,391,000. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the third quarter valued at about $1,031,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 2.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the third quarter valued at about $1,124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

