Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) Cut to “Neutral” at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ FY2021 earnings at ($0.66) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Fennec Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Fennec Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.25.

NASDAQ FENC opened at $4.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $110.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.85 and a beta of -0.06. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.82 and a 52 week high of $10.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.70. The company has a quick ratio of 12.90, a current ratio of 12.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fennec Pharmaceuticals will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FENC. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $57,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 359.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 9,680 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $155,000. 46.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

