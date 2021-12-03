Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) Given “Buy” Rating at BTIG Research

BTIG Research reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) in a report published on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SGTX. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Sigilon Therapeutics from $23.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sigilon Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Sigilon Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sigilon Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.00.

SGTX opened at $3.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $100.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02. Sigilon Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $54.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.18.

Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Sigilon Therapeutics will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGTX. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Sigilon Therapeutics by 26,803.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 546,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,869,000 after purchasing an additional 544,909 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Sigilon Therapeutics by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,740,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,837,000 after purchasing an additional 336,658 shares during the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sigilon Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,406,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Sigilon Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,297,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sigilon Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $864,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.45% of the company’s stock.

About Sigilon Therapeutics

Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops functional cures for patients with chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is SIG-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to prevent bleeding episodes in patients with moderate-severe to severe Hemophilia A. The company is also developing SIG-005 to treat the non-neurological manifestations of the disease in patients with mucopolysaccharidosis type 1; SIG-007 to provide continuous and prolonged release of functional enzyme at levels sufficient to produce clinical benefits and alleviate progression of the downstream aspects of Fabry disease; and SIG-002 designed to replace islet cells for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.

