OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) Shares Gap Up to $51.18

OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $51.18, but opened at $53.99. OneWater Marine shares last traded at $53.76, with a volume of 266 shares.

ONEW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Securities raised their price target on OneWater Marine from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird raised OneWater Marine to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Wolfe Research began coverage on OneWater Marine in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on OneWater Marine from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OneWater Marine from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.88.

Get OneWater Marine alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $786.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 3.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.17. OneWater Marine had a return on equity of 34.54% and a net margin of 5.31%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that OneWater Marine Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Anthony M. Aisquith sold 1,040 shares of OneWater Marine stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $52,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Anthony M. Aisquith sold 27,831 shares of OneWater Marine stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $1,394,054.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 104,138 shares of company stock valued at $5,454,572. Corporate insiders own 24.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ONEW. FMR LLC bought a new position in OneWater Marine during the second quarter valued at about $8,978,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in OneWater Marine by 98.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 243,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,648,000 after buying an additional 120,810 shares in the last quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of OneWater Marine in the second quarter worth about $3,783,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 4.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,403,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,985,000 after purchasing an additional 65,932 shares during the period. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 158.6% in the third quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 93,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,779,000 after purchasing an additional 57,632 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

About OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW)

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

Featured Article: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for OneWater Marine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneWater Marine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.