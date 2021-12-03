OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) Shares Gap Up to $51.18

OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $51.18, but opened at $53.99. OneWater Marine shares last traded at $53.76, with a volume of 266 shares.
ONEW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Securities raised their price target on OneWater Marine from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird raised OneWater Marine to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Wolfe Research began coverage on OneWater Marine in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on OneWater Marine from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OneWater Marine from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.88.
The company has a market capitalization of $786.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 3.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.
In related news, COO Anthony M. Aisquith sold 1,040 shares of OneWater Marine stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $52,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Anthony M. Aisquith sold 27,831 shares of OneWater Marine stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $1,394,054.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 104,138 shares of company stock valued at $5,454,572. Corporate insiders own 24.63% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ONEW. FMR LLC bought a new position in OneWater Marine during the second quarter valued at about $8,978,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in OneWater Marine by 98.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 243,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,648,000 after buying an additional 120,810 shares in the last quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of OneWater Marine in the second quarter worth about $3,783,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 4.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,403,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,985,000 after purchasing an additional 65,932 shares during the period. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 158.6% in the third quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 93,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,779,000 after purchasing an additional 57,632 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.
About OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW)
OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.
