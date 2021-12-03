BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 69,559 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the previous session’s volume of 411,988 shares.The stock last traded at $48.72 and had previously closed at $47.70.

Several research firms have commented on BWXT. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Maxim Group lowered their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $77.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of BWX Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.25.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 42.47% and a net margin of 12.19%. The company had revenue of $499.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. BWX Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.46%.

In other news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total value of $56,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robb A. Lemasters acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.99 per share, with a total value of $244,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,600 shares of company stock valued at $142,298. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after acquiring an additional 6,233 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in BWX Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $4,170,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in BWX Technologies by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 5,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 167,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,714,000 after buying an additional 37,307 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the following business segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Services Group and Nuclear Power Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment focuses on the design and manufacture of equipment for nuclear applications.

