TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 (NASDAQ:TANNI) Short Interest Down 31.3% in November

TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 (NASDAQ:TANNI) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decline of 31.3% from the October 31st total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

TANNI opened at $25.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.84. TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 has a 52-week low of $25.40 and a 52-week high of $28.58.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 (NASDAQ:TANNI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

