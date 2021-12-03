Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Stock Price Up 6.4%

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)’s stock price traded up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $200.00 and last traded at $198.90. 67,810 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,958,397 shares. The stock had previously closed at $186.94.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $202.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $323.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $244.00 to $213.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $202.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.44.

The firm has a market capitalization of $51.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a current ratio of 4.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $185.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.08.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 31.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 11.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 42.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,068,848 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,644,998,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690,416 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 974.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,616,774 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $325,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466,287 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2,515.1% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,495,216 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $271,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438,039 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $174,077,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 78,170.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 782,700 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $141,974,000 after acquiring an additional 781,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

