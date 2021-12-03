SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 414,100 shares, a growth of 26.6% from the October 31st total of 327,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 687,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in SuperCom during the second quarter worth $42,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in SuperCom during the first quarter worth $101,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SuperCom during the first quarter worth $122,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in SuperCom during the second quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in SuperCom during the second quarter worth $331,000. 3.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut SuperCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

SPCB opened at $0.63 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.12. SuperCom has a 12 month low of $0.62 and a 12 month high of $2.95.

SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. As a group, research analysts forecast that SuperCom will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SuperCom

SuperCom Ltd. engages in the provision of traditional and digital identity solutions. It offers identification, tracking, and security products to government, private and public organization. The company operates through the following divisions: e-Gov, IoT, and Cyber Security. The e-Gov division provides solutions for traditional and biometrics enrollment, personalization, issuance and border control services, the company has helped governments and national agencies design and issue secured multi-identification, or Multi-ID, documents and robust digital identity solutions to their citizens, visitors and Lands.

