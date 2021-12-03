Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Sees Large Volume Increase After Earnings Beat

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. Approximately 24,439 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,081,913 shares.The stock last traded at $19.96 and had previously closed at $19.81.

The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $89.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.54 million. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 41.89% and a negative net margin of 23.79%. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share.

ZUO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Zuora in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Zuora from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Zuora from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Zuora from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zuora has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.86.

In related news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total value of $84,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 63,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total value of $1,040,024.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 168,380 shares of company stock valued at $2,967,052 over the last quarter. 12.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zuora during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zuora during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Zuora during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zuora during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Zuora by 735.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 5,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,576 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.15% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.67 and a beta of 2.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.71.

Zuora Company Profile (NYSE:ZUO)

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

