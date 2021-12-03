Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) by 17.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,793 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.10% of Atreca worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BCEL. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Atreca by 438.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Atreca by 730.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 5,599 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atreca in the 2nd quarter valued at about $183,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atreca by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 21,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 3,694 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Atreca by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 27,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the period. 74.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Atreca alerts:

In related news, insider Tito Serafini sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total value of $197,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCEL stock opened at $3.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $137.83 million, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of -0.12. Atreca, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.38 and a 52-week high of $20.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.97.

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74). As a group, research analysts expect that Atreca, Inc. will post -2.91 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Atreca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

About Atreca

Atreca, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops novel therapeutics and immunotherapies based on a deep understanding of the human immune response. Its technology leverages next-generation sequencing to identify the set of functional antibodies produced in patients during an immune response. The company was founded by Robert Axtell, Guy Cavet, Jeremy Sokolove, Tito A.

See Also: Bid-Ask Spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Atreca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atreca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.