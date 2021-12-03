California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,191 Shares of Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI) by 16.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,191 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Red River Bancshares were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RRBI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Red River Bancshares by 52.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 7,238 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Red River Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $309,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Red River Bancshares by 100.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Red River Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $379,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Red River Bancshares by 54.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 78,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,977,000 after purchasing an additional 27,674 shares during the period. 17.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Barry Dale Hines sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.56, for a total value of $262,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 21.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RRBI stock opened at $53.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $389.92 million, a P/E ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 0.92. Red River Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.10 and a 12 month high of $65.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.89.

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.09. Red River Bancshares had a net margin of 30.84% and a return on equity of 11.02%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Red River Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Red River Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.45%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RRBI. TheStreet cut shares of Red River Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Red River Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

About Red River Bancshares

Red River Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services for commercial and retail customers through its subsidiary. It offers real estate and commercial loans, treasury management, retail banking networks, private banking, residential mortgage lending, and investment services.

