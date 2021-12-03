California State Teachers Retirement System Acquires New Shares in Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD)

California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 95,564 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Maiden as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Maiden by 274.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 647,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 474,607 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Maiden by 320.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,443,847 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,974,000 after purchasing an additional 3,386,430 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Maiden during the first quarter worth $40,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Maiden by 1,262.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 723,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 670,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Maiden during the second quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MHLD opened at $3.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.29. Maiden Holdings, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $4.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.29.

Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The insurance provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Maiden had a negative return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 20.98%. The firm had revenue of $22.65 million for the quarter.

Maiden Profile

Maiden Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of non-catastrophic, customized reinsurance products and services to small and mid-size insurance companies. It operates through the Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance segments. The Diversified Reinsurance segment consists of a portfolio of property and casualty reinsurance business.

