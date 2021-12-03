California State Teachers Retirement System Invests $341,000 in Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT)

California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Alkami Technology during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Bullseye Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Alkami Technology during the second quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Alkami Technology during the second quarter valued at about $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alkami Technology stock opened at $25.53 on Friday. Alkami Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.01 and a 12-month high of $49.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 9.72 and a quick ratio of 9.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.20.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $39.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.66 million. Alkami Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Alkami Technology, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ALKT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alkami Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Alkami Technology from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Alkami Technology from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Alkami Technology from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.86.

In related news, Director Gary Lynn Nelson sold 195,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total value of $5,155,936.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO W Bryan Hill sold 32,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.77, for a total transaction of $934,794.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 291,097 shares of company stock worth $7,957,317.

About Alkami Technology

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform to serve banks and credit unions in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

