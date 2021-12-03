Royal Bank of Canada Sells 8,846 Shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its position in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) by 9.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 86,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,846 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 612,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,994,000 after acquiring an additional 59,725 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 246,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after acquiring an additional 7,048 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 177,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 8,207 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 1.8% in the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 156,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,734 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 1.9% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust alerts:

NYSE PMM opened at $8.51 on Friday. Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $7.80 and a twelve month high of $8.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.55.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.032 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a yield of 4.43%.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Profile

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in investing in healthcare, education, industrials, and housing sectors. The company was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM).

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.