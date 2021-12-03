Royal Bank of Canada Buys 7,819 Shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:IPVIU)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:IPVIU) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,525 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,819 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,187,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners during the first quarter worth $4,983,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners in the first quarter valued at $1,432,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners in the second quarter valued at about $995,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC lifted its position in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 60,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 21,116 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPVIU opened at $9.87 on Friday. InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.78 and a 12 month high of $10.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.91.

InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc, a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

