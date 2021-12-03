Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 608 Shares of FTS International, Inc. (NYSE:FTSI)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in FTS International, Inc. (NYSE:FTSI) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,362 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.19% of FTS International worth $774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of FTS International in the 2nd quarter worth $149,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in FTS International during the second quarter valued at $215,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in FTS International during the second quarter valued at $231,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in FTS International during the second quarter valued at $264,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in FTS International during the second quarter valued at $345,000. 79.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded FTS International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of FTS International stock opened at $26.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.86. FTS International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.73 and a 52 week high of $30.09.

FTS International (NYSE:FTSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.86). FTS International had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 28.23%. The business had revenue of $90.90 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FTS International, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FTS International Company Profile

FTS International, Inc engages in the provision of oil and natural gas well completion services. Its services include pressure pumping, wire line and perforating, reservoir optimization, and equipment manufacturing. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

