Royal Bank of Canada Buys 11,905 Shares of Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC) by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,374 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,905 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.18% of Eagle Point Credit worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Point Credit during the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. Sage Capital Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Point Credit during the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,945 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 7,783 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,434 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 15,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,406 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 7,667 shares during the last quarter. 29.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, B. Riley began coverage on Eagle Point Credit in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of ECC stock opened at $15.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $490.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.36 and a 200 day moving average of $13.89. Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.37 and a 1 year high of $15.49.

Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The investment management company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Eagle Point Credit’s previous — dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a yield of 9.5%. Eagle Point Credit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.38%.

Eagle Point Credit Company Profile

Eagle Point Credit Co, Inc is a closed-end investment company. Its investment objective is to generate high current income, and generate capital appreciation by investing primarily in equity and junior debt tranches of CLOs. The company was founded on March 24, 2014 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

